Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 139.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.19.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.97. 10,958,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,440,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $117.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 419,220 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,903. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

