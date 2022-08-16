Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

