Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.51. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 2,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $57,229 over the last 90 days. 7.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 293.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

