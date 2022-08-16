Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 4.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

