Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NYSE:BVN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 744,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,472. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $12.35.
BVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
