Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 744,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,472. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth $32,757,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

