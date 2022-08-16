Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of COMP opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Compass has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Compass Company Profile

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Compass’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

