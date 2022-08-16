Compass Point Lowers FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $24.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Compass Point to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.31. 1,010,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,941. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,538 shares of company stock worth $200,285. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

