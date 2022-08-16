CONTRACOIN (CTCN) One Day Volume Hits $73,699.00

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $32.67 million and $73,699.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00061984 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 197.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 145% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.