CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 39,652 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.56. 154,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,844. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

