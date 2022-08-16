CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.15% of Organon & Co. worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at $238,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,138. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. Equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

