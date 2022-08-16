CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $34.10 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.08. 197,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

