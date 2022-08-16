CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $43.28 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $43,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.25. 32,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

