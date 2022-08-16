CORDA Investment Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.