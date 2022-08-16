CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 4,412 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,835,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,933,000 after acquiring an additional 848,607 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. 210,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,573. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

