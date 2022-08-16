Core Alternative Capital Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 491.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.9% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 18,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 266,367 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 129,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

Target Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $7.61 on Tuesday, reaching $181.00. 180,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

