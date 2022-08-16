Core Alternative Capital Has $395,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

