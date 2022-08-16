Core Alternative Capital Has $513,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1,013.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 223,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Up 5.5 %

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Home Depot stock traded up $17.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.78. The stock had a trading volume of 251,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,152. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.11. The company has a market capitalization of $340.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

