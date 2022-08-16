Core Alternative Capital Has $6.72 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 118,051.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.
Insider Activity
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.81. 775,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,199,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.