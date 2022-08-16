Core Alternative Capital Has $643,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 298,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,459,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $192.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.