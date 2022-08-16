Core Alternative Capital Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,870 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,468,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,145,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock remained flat at $64.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,326 shares of company stock worth $1,253,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.