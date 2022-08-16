Core Alternative Capital Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,419,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.49 on Tuesday, reaching $552.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.