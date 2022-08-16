Core Alternative Capital Sells 10,344 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Waste Management by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.8% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE WM traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $174.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average is $154.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

