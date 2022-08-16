Core Alternative Capital Sells 25,346 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,346 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 83,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.