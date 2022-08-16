Cormark Lowers MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target to C$1.50

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential downside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.
MediaValet Trading Up 2.9 %
MVP stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.50. 29,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.50. MediaValet has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23.
About MediaValet
