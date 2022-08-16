Cormark Lowers MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target to C$1.50

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential downside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

MediaValet Trading Up 2.9 %

MVP stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.50. 29,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.50. MediaValet has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23.

About MediaValet

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

