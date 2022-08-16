Corning (NYSE:GLW) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 132,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $281,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.