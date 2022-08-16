Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $8,454,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,579.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 786.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. 584,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $42.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

