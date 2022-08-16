COVA (COVA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.00

COVA (COVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $95,258.64 and approximately $16.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,852.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00128347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00068513 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.