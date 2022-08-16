Cowen Boosts FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target to $14.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

FibroGen Stock Up 0.7 %

FGEN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 424,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

