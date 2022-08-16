Cowen Cuts Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Price Target to $9.00

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Cowen to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.51% from the company’s previous close.

HLTH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ HLTH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 565,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,740. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $678.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27. Cue Health has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Health will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,274,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 79,992 shares of company stock worth $277,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Health by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

