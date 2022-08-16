Cowen Trims DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Target Price to $14.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 107.72% from the company’s previous close.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

DarioHealth Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

