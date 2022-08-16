Craig Hallum Boosts Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target to $2.50

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

DM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. 4,533,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,127. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,584,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

