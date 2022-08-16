Craig Hallum Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $8.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.67% from the company’s previous close.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

LAZR traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,174,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,951. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $692,750 in the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

