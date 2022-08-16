Craig Hallum Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Craig Hallum to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark cut Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.61. 2,334,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,398. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 217.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $4,651,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

