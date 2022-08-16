Craig Hallum Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $25.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Trading Up 0.6 %

ACMR traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $19.61. 701,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,365. ACM Research has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.