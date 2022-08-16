Credit Suisse Group Lowers Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Price Target to $1.70

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 3.24.

Beachbody Stock Performance

BODY stock traded up 0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching 1.58. 925,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,470. The company has a market cap of $491.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.07. Beachbody has a 52-week low of 0.91 and a 52-week high of 9.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.70.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

