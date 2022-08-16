Credit Suisse Group Trims Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Target Price to $13.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CYXT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.56. 617,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.89. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Insider Transactions at Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $121,486.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

