Creditcoin Price Tops $0.44 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $90.25 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001824 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,859.65 or 0.99944894 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00047707 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001257 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00024930 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001440 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
