Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $16.89. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,616 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 18,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $291,441.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crescent Energy news, Director Karen Jo Simon purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 18,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $291,441.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 74,416 shares of company stock worth $1,188,083. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 144,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Further Reading

