Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Crexendo Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.21. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

Insider Activity

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 30,991 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $94,832.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,005,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,677,377.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 8,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,604.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,002,590.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 30,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $94,832.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,005,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,677,377.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 171,772 shares of company stock valued at $508,944 and sold 28,000 shares valued at $79,680. 60.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crexendo stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 565,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Creative Planning owned 2.51% of Crexendo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

