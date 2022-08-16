Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives $19.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Several research firms have commented on CROMF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $15.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

