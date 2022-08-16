Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $184.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,548,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

