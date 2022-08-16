Crust Shadow Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,687.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $880,019.71 and $4,687.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068039 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

