CryptEx (CRX) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryptEx (CRX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $328,580.36 and $236.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $3.87 or 0.00016051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,066.93 or 0.99933670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00025813 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001462 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

Buying and Selling CryptEx

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

