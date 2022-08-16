Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,849.00

Cryptocean (CRON) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $58,849.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,804.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00128381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00069103 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

