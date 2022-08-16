CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 501,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,559 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,205.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,087. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 4,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 501,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,883.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,763 shares of company stock worth $139,064. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSPI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

