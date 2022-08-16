CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,717.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 477,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 450,886 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CSX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 226,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. 365,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,416,947. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Insider Activity at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.