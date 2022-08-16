Cubiex (CBIX) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Cubiex has a market cap of $78,441.22 and approximately $18.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037063 BTC.
Cubiex Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com.
Cubiex Coin Trading
