Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cummins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

Insider Activity

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,498. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.