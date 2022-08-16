CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $8.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $2,121,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

