Curtis E. Espeland Buys 15,000 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HUN traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

